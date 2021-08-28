Braves edge Giants 6-5 in matchup of NL division leaders

ATLANTA (AP)Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.

Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta’s lead to one.

Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in his return to San Francisco’s lineup. Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves.

A.J. Minter (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Losing pitcher Tony Watson (5-4) allowed three hits, a walk and three earned runs.

YANKEES 8, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot and New York extended its best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 in a win over Oakland.

Stanton’s 25th homer was crushed an estimated 472 feet above a suite level into the second deck of left-center.

Gerrit Cole (13-6) struck out nine with two walks over six scoreless innings, allowing six hits to win his third straight start.

Kyle Higashioka added a two-run homer in the ninth for New York .

Matt Olson hit a two-run single for Oakland, which lost its sixth straight game.

ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and Colorado defeated Los Angeles.

The Rockies improved to 16-47 on the road in a game in which all the runs came on homers.

Elias Diaz, Charlie Blackmon homered for Colorado. The Dodgers got solo homers from Will Smith and Trea Turner.

Kyle Freeland (5-6) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none. Carlos Estevez earned the save.

Andre Jackson (1-1) gave up one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked none.

NATIONALS 2, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading Washington past New York, which lost for the 19th time in 25 games this month.

Only two players got beyond first base against Espino and four relievers. Francisco Lindor tripled with two outs in the first and was stranded when Javier Baez, who homered in the fourth, struck out.

Espino (4-4) allowed three hits and walked none over five innings. Kyle Finnegan earned his sixth save.

Rich Hill (6-6) took the loss. He gave up five hits and walked none with eight strikeouts in five innings.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Michael Brantley hit a tying, two-run single as the sixth consecutive Houston batter to reach starting the seventh inning, and the AL West-leading Astros rallied to beat last-place Texas.

Phil Maton (3-0) got the win despite allowing two runs in his only inning of work. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.

Houston scored when Jake Meyers had a two-run double off Brett Martin (3-4) in the seventh. The Astros took the lead when Martin Maldonado, who had walked before Brantley’s big hit, came home on a grounder by Yuli Gurriel, who beat out the relay throw to avoid an inning-ending double play.

Andy Ibanez homered as part of his seventh consecutive game with multiple hits for the Rangers. He had a single in the third to extend his overall hitting streak to 11 games.

WHITE SOX 17, CUBS 13

CHICAGO (AP) – Yasmani Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the White Sox beat the sloppy Cubs.

The eight RBIs for Grandal matched the franchise record and the career best for the switch-hitting catcher. He also doubled and singled.

Jose Abreu added three hits and two RBIs as the White Sox improved to an AL-best 43-23 at home this year. Luis Robert also had three hits and scored three times, and Yoan Moncada extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

The AL Central-leading White Sox improved to 4-0 against the crosstown Cubs, winning the season series for the first time since 2014.

The fourth-place Cubs scored six times in the first but couldn’t hold on. Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in four runs, and Michael Hermosillo hit a solo shot.

Wisdom and Ian Happ connected in the ninth against former Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel before he fanned Austin Romine for the final out.

Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) came in and pitched five perfect innings, striking out seven. Adrian Sampson (0-1) took the loss.

PADRES 5, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game since his April no-hitter, and San Diego snapped its four-game skid.

Musgrove (9-8) finished his second career complete game and shutout by allowing only one runner to reach second base. He struck out nine and walked two.

Jurickson Profar had an early two-run triple for San Diego.

Phil Gosselin had two singles for the Angels, who have lost six of seven for the first time since May 8. Cooper Criswell (0-1) gave up six hits and three runs while getting just four outs in his major league debut for the Angels.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and St. Louis edged Pittsburgh.

Edman went deep off Dillon Peters (0-2) to finish a three-run outburst in the fifth and the St. Louis bullpen kept J.A. Happ unbeaten since he arrived in St. Louis at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes picked up his 29th save.

Happ (8-6) allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Jacob Stallings had three of Pittsburgh’s eight hits.

RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jonathan Arauz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston’s COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox past Cleveland.

Arauz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox, who began the series by placing infielders Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) and Yu Chang added a solo shot – his third in three games – for Cleveland.

TWINS 2, BREWERS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning for Minnesota stood up for starter Andrew Albers in a win over Milwaukee.

Albers (1-0) threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start in four seasons, limiting the first-place Brewers to three hits and one walk. Alex Colome pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (4-5) needed 102 pitches for 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and Detroit held on to beat Toronto.

Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.

Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.

Jose Cisnero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the Reyes home run.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its sixth straight win.

Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have an AL-best 80-48 record.

McClanahan (9-4) allowed two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings against his hometown team. Chris Mazza pitched the last three innings for his first save. He allowed a home run to Cedric Mullins in the ninth.

Austin Hays hit his 14th homer and Cedric Mullins homered in the ninth for the Orioles. Matt Harvey (6-14) retired 16 batters in a row, but took the loss.

REDS 6, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) – Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and Cincinnati blanked Miami.

Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double.

Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds.

Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth.

Miami starter Zach Thompson (2-6) was lifted for a pinch hitter after five innings. The right-hander allowed five runs, six hits, struck out one and walked one.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6, 11 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jean Segura singled with one out in the 11th inning to give Philadelphia a victory over Arizona.

Brad Miller hit a tying two-run homer in the 10th, and Bryce Harper also went deep for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game skid and won for the third time in 11 games.

Christian Walker hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth, and Ketel Marte connected on a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th, but it wasn’t enough for Arizona.

Segura ended the 4-hour, 12-minute contest with a one-out single to right off Taylor Clarke (1-1) that scored Ronald Torreyes.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-2) earned the win.

ROYALS 8, MARINERS 7, 12TH INNING

SEATTLE (AP) – Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and Kansas City beat Seattle.

Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

Perez became the 25th player in major league history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-all.

It was the third straight game with a grand slam for the Royals, who are one shy of tying the major league record set by the San Diego Padres in 2020. Four other teams have hit slams in three straight games since 1895.

Josh Staumont (3-2) gave up a run in the 12th, but earned the win with 1 1/3 innings pitched and two strikeouts.

Yohan Ramirez (0-2) picked up the loss after allowing Olivares’ fifth homer of the season.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports