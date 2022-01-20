Papas scores 16 to carry Monmouth past Fairfield 61-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)George Papas had 16 points as Monmouth narrowly beat Fairfield 61-58 on Thursday night.

Myles Ruth made two free throws with 19 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Walker Miller had 11 points for Monmouth (11-6, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 10 points.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for the Stags (8-10, 2-5), who have now lost seven games in a row. Jesus Cruz added 14 points and Taj Benning had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51