Paralyzed New Diana 8th grader scores touchdown & inspires community

DIANA, Texas (KETK) – New Diana 8th grader, Anjel Barron, loves football.

You can probably tell by the Dallas Cowboys gear he proudly wears to school.

Well this past Thursday, when the New Diana junior high team took on White Oak, Barron, opened the game, taking a handoff in the backfield, and taking it 50 yards, for a touchdown.

“He’s an awesome kid, you know every time you’re around Anjel it just puts a smile on your face just because of his attitude and how much he likes being a part of this and how much he likes being around,” said New Diana head football coach Clark Harrell. “So you can’t help but smile every time he comes around.”

“I think we all like Anjel being out here, he’s part of the team and like we’re in the same class with each other so I mean we’ve been friends since first grade like all of us have,” said his friend and teammate Ayden Hamilton. “He’s just been a part of us ever since.”

Anjel was born with spina bifida, and has battled through more than 120 surgeries throughout his life, and is confined to his wheelchair.

His older brother Alex, who played for New Diana, and now coaches special teams at Pine Tree, knows more than anyone, what this meant to Anjel.

“He loves his football team, he always told me he was going to score a touchdown and I was like yeah you’re going to score,” said Barron. “But I never thought that I would see the day that he actually got to score a touchdown in a game.”

As he crossed the goal line, and both teams celebrated, Alex, couldn’t have been prouder, to see his younger brother, live out one of his dreams.

“My heart broke, it showed the love, of this community, Diana,” said Barron. “They’ve taken on Anjel as their own.”

And now Anjel has his spot in the history, and the hearts, of Eagles football.

