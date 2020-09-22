Pareja seeking another ‘mature’ display to set Orlando City record

Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja talked up the growing maturity of his players ahead of their trip to Sporting Kansas City as they chase down a club record unbeaten run.

The Lions beat Chicago Fire 4-1 in a dramatic game last weekend to make it four wins and two draws in their last six matches, lifting them up to third in the Eastern Conference.

City had to dig deep to hold off the Fire before killing off the contest with a couple of late goals, which Pareja puts down to his players keeping calm heads.

“We had the consistency we needed during the game to suffer the tough moments,” said Pareja. “We didn’t get desperate and accepted that we had a rival with initiative too.

“When that happens and you absorb that pressure and you absorb those difficult moments and then as a team, you overcome them, that means that we’re getting mature.

“The game had a lot of lessons for us, and we’re proud of this group of guys that are growing and making a case in the league and hopefully we can continue with this.”

Orlando have made their best start to an MLS season and can set a club record for games without defeat if they hold off the Wizards, who are second in the Western Conference.

That is despite collecting only five points from the last 18 on offer, most recently losing 3-2 at home to FC Dallas after conceding late on.

However, Sporting head coach Peter Vermes is not overly concerned by the alarming slump, saying: “I thought we were fine against Dallas.

“I would say we didn’t give a lot away, but unfortunately, what we gave away was because of mistakes on our part.

“Giving the ball away in easy spots is what I think two of the goals came off of – really easy spots. They did a good job to finish those chances.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Johnny Russell

Midfielder Gadi Kinda and forward Khiry Shelton have chipped in with four goals apiece this season, but it is Russell who leads the scoring charts for Sporting with five in 14 games. The Scotland international was on target twice in the loss to Dallas, maintaining his hot scoring streak on home soil.

Orlando City – Christopher Mueller

Daryl Dike has impressed of late with a combined six goals involvements in Orlando’s last seven outings. 2018 MLS SuperDraft Mueller is the man of the moment, however, having scored and assisted against the Fire to extend his team lead in both categories to seven and five, respectively.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The home side has won four of the five meetings between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City (two home wins each) with the other meeting ending in a draw. Both of Sporting’s home wins over the Lions have come by a one-goal margin.

– Sporting Kansas City has earned just five points in their last six games (W1 D2 L3), despite scoring in each of them. In fact, they’ve scored in all 12 matches so far this season, equaling their longest run of games with a goal to start a season, set in 2003 and matched in 2006.

– Orlando City is off to their best start in club history as their 22 points and 23 goals are the most they’ve ever had in either category after 12 matches. The Lions haven’t lost any of their last six matches (W4 D2), equaling the club’s longest unbeaten run in their MLS history.

– Johnny Russell scored both of Sporting’s goals in their home loss to FC Dallas on Saturday. He’s now scored 18 of his 24 MLS goals at Children’s Mercy Park, including 11 of his last 12 (one at MLS is Back).

– Christopher Mueller recorded a goal and an assist in Orlando City’s 4-1 win over the Fire on Saturday. He’s been directly involved in seven goals since the regular season restarted (3 goals, 4 assists), only Gyasi Zardes and Raul Ruidiaz (eight each) have been involved in more.