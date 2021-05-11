Parker Fox, Division 2 All-American, transfers to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Parker Fox, a 6-foot-8 forward and a native of Minnesota, became the latest transfer to join the revamped Gophers on Tuesday.

Fox played three seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and was selected this year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a Division II All-American. Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game and shot 64.4% from the field as a junior for the Wolves.

At Mahtomedi High School, just 20 miles northeast of Williams Arena, Fox was also a standout in both basketball and track and field, where he reached the state tournament in the high jump.

Fox is the fifth incoming transfer secured by new coach Ben Johnson, joining forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guards Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette) and Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire).

