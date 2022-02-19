JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jadyn Parker had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Florida to a 70-64 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Parker shot 8 for 10 from the floor.

Jarius Hicklen had 13 points and six rebounds for North Florida (10-18, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar and Jordan Preaster added 10 points each.

Kevin Samuel had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (18-10, 8-6), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Austin Richie added 12 points. Andre Weir had 11 points.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida 74-67 on Jan. 5.

