Pass propels Prairie View A&M past Texas Southern 40-17

HOUSTON (AP)Jawon Pass completed 25 of 37 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M opened the season with a 40-17 victory over Texas Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Pass hooked up with Jailon Howard for a 59-yard score with 6:12 left in the first quarter. The Panthers missed the point-after kick for a 6-3 lead. Prairie View went up 13-3 on Lyndemian Brooks’ 5-yard scoring run. Pass threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Darius Campbell late in the quarter, giving the Panthers a 20-3 lead at halftime. Pass and Howard connected for a 72-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter to ignite the rout.

Howard finished with four catches for 136 yards for the Panthers, while Antonio Mullins hauled in nine passes for 117 yards. Brooks ran for 54 yards on 15 carries.

Jalen Brown completed 20 of 41 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Jyrin Johnson have five catches for 43 yards and a score. KeLenn Davis caught seven passes for 79 yards.

The Panthers had 486 yards of offense, compared to just 274 for Texas Southern.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25