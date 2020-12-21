Patrick Mahomes finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl fan voting

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes continues to show that he is now the face of the NFL.

The NFL released Monday morning that Patrick Mahomes received the most fan votes for the upcoming pro bowl with more than 342,000.

Mahomes just squeaked past Seattle Seahawks Russel Wilson by just over seven thousand votes. Other top finishers were Titans running back Derrick Henry, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce.

The 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed Monday night at 6 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams.