Patrick Mahomes gifts fiancé with a brand new car

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – After having one of the best 2020s on the planet, Patrick Mahomes is carrying it over into the young year.

The Kansas City quarterback and East Texas native gifted his fiancé Brittany Matthews with a brand new car. Matthews, a former standout soccer player for UT Tyler, made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

Nothing like waking up at 8am to a new car on Monday, @PatrickMahomes YOU THE BEST😍🤩 #momcar🔥 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 11, 2021

The couple announced their engagement over the summer and in August revealed that they were expecting a daughter.

Mahomes said that he was excited to be a #GirlDad, a movement that was started following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Matthews was also in the news recently after she was part of an ownership group that was bringing a National Women’s Soccer League team to Kansas City. She currently holds multiple UT Tyler soccer records including most goals in a season with 18 back in 2016.

Mahomes had the weekend off as the Chiefs have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is looking to lead the Chiefs to their second straight title, something that hasn’t been done in the NFL in more than 15 years.