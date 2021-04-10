Patrick Mahomes is ‘down for a challenge’ against MMA Fighter Julian Marquez

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was “down for a challenge” in response to MMA Fighter Julian Marquez.
UFC middleweight Marquez challenged Kansas City Chief’s Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a badminton or pickleball competition after his Ultimate Fighting Championship Vegas Win.
The East Texas native and Whitehouse alum said he would need a couple of weeks, but that he is always down for a challenge.
Mahomes has had a busy 2021 after he played the 55th Super Bowl in February, welcomed his baby girl, and underwent toe surgery.
On Easter Sunday April 4, Mahomes was still sporting a walking boot in a picture he shared of him, his fiancée and UT Tyler soccer star alumna Brittany Matthews and his 7-week-old daughter Sterling.
Mahomes is still recovering from turf toe surgery although, he was seen at the Masters tournament on Thursday without his post-surgery walking boot.
Mahomes said that he was “all good” after he was asked about his foot and ankle.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the rehab process will be several months, but that Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery.