Patrick Mahomes is ‘down for a challenge’ against MMA Fighter Julian Marquez

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was “down for a challenge” in response to MMA Fighter Julian Marquez.

UFC middleweight Marquez challenged Kansas City Chief’s Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a badminton or pickleball competition after his Ultimate Fighting Championship Vegas Win.

The East Texas native and Whitehouse alum said he would need a couple of weeks, but that he is always down for a challenge.

😂😂😂 need a couple weeks but Im always down for a challenge 💪🏽 https://t.co/OC3L15H1Yj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 10, 2021

Mahomes has had a busy 2021 after he played the 55th Super Bowl in February, welcomed his baby girl, and underwent toe surgery.

On Easter Sunday April 4, Mahomes was still sporting a walking boot in a picture he shared of him, his fiancée and UT Tyler soccer star alumna Brittany Matthews and his 7-week-old daughter Sterling.

Mahomes is still recovering from turf toe surgery although, he was seen at the Masters tournament on Thursday without his post-surgery walking boot.

Mahomes said that he was “all good” after he was asked about his foot and ankle.

Lolol yeah all good 👍 https://t.co/cOq4APKWHY — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the rehab process will be several months, but that Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery.