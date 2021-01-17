Patrick Mahomes is ‘fine’ according to his fiancé Brittany Matthews, after concussion in Chiefs, Browns game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, went to the locker room early in Sunday’s divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. In response, on Twitter, Mahomes’ fiancé Brittany Matthews said that Patrick was fine as well as thanking everyone for the prayers.
Mack Wilson, linebacker for the Cleveland Browns sent prayers to Mahomes.
“I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!” said Wilson.
Patrick responded to Wilson by saying “All good brother!”
Mahomes tucked the ball on a quarterback option with 7:27 left in the third quarter and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield. He was brought down hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who had managed to get ahold of him around his helmet. Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.
Chad Henne entered the game for Mahomes, who had been hobbling for much of the game after hurting his foot in the first quarter. Henne played the entirety of Kansas City’s loss to the Chargers in Week 17, when coach Andy Reid sat Mahomes and several other starts with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured.
The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Cleveland Browns 22-17 on Sunday and will advance to their third straight AFC championship game. The question all week will be whether Patrick Mahomes will be able to play quarterback for the Chiefs.
