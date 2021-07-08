Patrick Mahomes playing in American Century charity golf tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – NFL athletes Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs react to a tee shot on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

STATELINE, Nev. (NEXSTAR WDAF) — For the second consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will tee off in the American Century Championship charity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

The first round takes place on Friday.

Mahomes, a native of Whitehouse; Kelce and pop star Justin Timberlake are grouped together.

Retired and former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will also take part and as will be New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and University of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Kansas City native and comedian Rob Riggle is grouped with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and comedian Larry the Cable Guy is also playing. Last year’s champion Mardy Fish is playing with Mark Mulder and Tom Glavine.

The charity tournament will be broadcast live on NBCSN starting at 4 p.m. Central Time on Friday July 9