Patrick Mahomes says he has cleared concussion protocol, will play in AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes said on Friday that he has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

His status had been in doubt most of the week ever since he was taken out of the game against the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes stumbled after getting up and needed help off the field.

He did not return to the game and backup quarterback Chad Henne, a 13-year veteran who had never appeared in a playoff game, finished the game for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are hosting their third straight AFC Championship game, just the second time in NFL history that a team has played three consecutive conference championships at home.

The only other instance was between 2002-2004 with the Philadelphia Eagles, who was also coached by Andy Reid.