Patterson carries Missouri St. over Bradley 71-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Isiaih Mosley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Missouri State over Bradley 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Lu’Cye Patterson had a career-high 20 points and Ja’Monta Black had 17 points for Missouri State (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Mosley added 11 points and six rebounds. Gaige Prim had seven rebounds.

Jayson Kent had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-8, 1-2). Malevy Leons added 16 points and eight rebounds. Rienk Mast had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51