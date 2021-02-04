Patterson lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee Tech 68-64

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Manny Patterson had a career-high 22 points as Southeast Missouri edged past Tennessee Tech 68-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Love had 14 points for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris added 13 points.

Jr. Clay had 14 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (2-17, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Damaria Franklin added 14 points. Keishawn Davidson had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri 72-63 on Dec. 30.

