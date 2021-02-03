Pavelski’s big game lifts Stars over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Joe Pavelski had two goals and an assist, rookie Jake Oettinger made 23 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Pavelski, a 15-year NHL veteran, was in the right place at the right time to tip in a pair of long shots by John Klingberg, and then delivered the pass that set up Jamie Benn’s second-period goal as the Stars snapped a two-game skid.

Pavelski has a team-leading seven goals and 13 points for the Stars, who improved to 5-1-1 after being forced to delay the start of the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Denis Gurianov, Radek Faksa and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas. Benn picked up two assists.

DUCKS 3, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Danton Heinen and David Backes scored, and the Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Kings in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season.

John Gibson made 20 saves and Nicolas Deslauriers had an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who got only their fourth victory of the season in the 152nd edition of this Southern California rivalry.

Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal in the 19-year-old’s NHL debut for the Kings, who have lost two straight. Cal Petersen stopped 40 shots in a strong performance for Los Angeles.

One year and one day after the last matchup between these struggling rivals, they picked up right where they left off with a fight between Kurtis MacDermid and Deslauriers off the opening faceoff.

AVALANCHE 2, WILD 1

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Avalanche to a win over the Wild.

Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild.

Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota.

Colorado leading scorer and first-line center Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday. MacKinnon was hurt Sunday against the Wild and it adds to an already long list of players who have been injured.

CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS 3

MONTREAL (AP) – Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson each scored twice, and the Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber’s 1,000th game with a win over the Canucks.

The Canadiens swept a two-game set with Vancouver and moved a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli’s nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.

Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry’s empty-net goal.

Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli’s second goal, giving the 35-year-old defenseman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season.

JETS 3, FLAMES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Nikolaj Ehlers’ first-period goal was the eventual game-winner and the Jets held on for a win over the Flames in the second game of a three-game set.

Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort also scored for Winnipeg, which lost to Calgary in a shootout a night earlier.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary.

Both clubs played their backup goalies. Winnipeg’s Laurent Brossoit stopped 29 of 31 shots for his second win of the season. Calgary’s David Rittich turned away 25 of 28 shots.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov scored in regulation and again in the shootout, and the Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks.

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup, helping Carolina win for the sixth time in its first seven games. Vincent Trocheck also scored, and captain Jordan Staal had two assists.

Svechnikov had the only successful attempt in the shootout, closing out the victory after James Reimer turned away Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome for Chicago.

Kane, Strome and Phillipp Kurashev scored in regulation for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves. DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik each had two assists.

BLUES 4, COYOTES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ryan O’Reilly and Vince Dunn scored to lead the Blues to a win over the Coyotes.

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and St. Louis earned its fourth straight win.

Justin Faulk and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Blues, who outshot Arizona 31-22 after being outshot 11-1 in the first 11 minutes of the game.

Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for Arizona, which has not won consecutive games this season.

Christian Dvorak had two goals and Nick Schmaltz added a score for the Coyotes.

OILERS 4, SENATORS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals and the Oilers beat the Senators to complete a sweep of the teams’ two-game set.

It was the first time in more than two years that Puljujarvi scored in the NHL.

Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had a pair of assists.

Cedric Paquette scored in the second period and rookie Tim Stutzle added a late goal for the struggling Senators, who dipped to 1-8-1.

Mikko Koskinen had 23 saves for the Edmonton. Ottawa’s Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 of 25 shots.

