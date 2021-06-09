Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP)Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three.

The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last week.

Darvish (6-2) retired the first nine Cubs batters before Pederson hit a towering home run to right-center field leading off the fourth to tie it at 1.

Darvish pitched well but took the hard-luck loss when the Cubs scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on Anthony Rizzo’s double-play ball.

Arrieta allowed one run and four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one. He allowed Manny Machado’s RBI single in the third.

Rex Brothers (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 17 chances.

ATHLETICS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and Oakland handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss, the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985..

Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Diamondbacks dropped their seventh straight game overall.

Manaea (5-2) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. He struck out three and walked two in his second straight win.

Diamondbacks right-hander Matt Peacock left with two out in the second after taking a comebacker off his pitching hand. Peacock (2-3) was charged with three runs and three hits.

RANGERS 4, GIANTS 3, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Brock Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning and Texas beat San Francisco for its second win in 14 games.

Holt lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2) after the Giants intentionally walked leadoff hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa to get to the left-handed hitter.

Nate Lowe, who had a tying pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, started the 11th on second base. There were two popups before he scored to end the Rangers’ fourth walk-off win this season.

Brett Martin (1-2), the fourth Rangers pitcher, allowed one hit while working both extra innings.

Sammy Long struck out seven over four innings in an impressive major league debut for the Giants.

METS 14, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney each homered twice, and New York beat Matt Harvey decisively for the second time this season, routing Baltimore.

Harvey (3-7) allowed seven runs and eight hits in both games. He lasted 4 1/3 innings the first time and three innings Wednesday. He has lost six straight decisions.

Pete Alonso and Mason Williams also homered for New York. Taijuan Walker (5-2) allowed a run and five hits in seven innings, with a walk and nine strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.07.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to beat Atlanta.

The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith (1-5) in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. I

Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Philadelphia.

William Contreras and Ozzie Albies each had three hits for the Braves.

ASTROS 8, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) – Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Jake Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and Houston beat Boston.

Houston has won three straight. Boston led 2-0 early, but the Astros responded with five quick runs to take control.

Odorizzi (1-3) allowed three runs and three hits over five innings, striking out six to post his first victory since Sept. 24, 2019 when he was still with Minnesota.

Nathan Eovaldi (7-3) lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and a season-high 11 hits while striking out five. The loss snapped his three-game winning streak.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the fourth inning for Boston.

YANKEES 9, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gerrit Cole pitched six sharp innings amid the hubbub in the game around pitcher grip aids, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of New York’s four home runs in a win over Minnesota.

Cole (7-3) won for the first time in three starts, allowing solo homers to Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano among five hits without a walk. Polanco hit a two-run shot in a four-run ninth for the Twins.

Cole reserved two of his nine strikeouts for Josh Donaldson, who recently questioned whether the three-time All-Star right-hander and others have unfairly helped their cause with sticky substances on their fingers that cross the lines of even competition.

Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar also took Twins starter Randy Dobnak (1-6) deep.

Dobnak surrendered career highs for runs (eight), homers (four) and walks (three) over 4 2/3 innings. He gave up 11 hits.

ANGELS 6, ROYALS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Griffin Canning pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double and Los Angeles swept Kansas City.

Kean Wong had a two-run single and Jose Iglesias added an RBI double for the Angels, who have won eight of 11 after completing a 5-2 homestand and outscoring Kansas City 22-5 in the three-game sweep.

Kelvin Gutierrez drove in the only run for the Royals, who have lost five straight.

Canning (5-4) looked sharp in his longest start of the season, yielding two walks while striking out six. He retired 10 straight Royals before getting chased by Nicky Lopez’s two-out single in the seventh.

Brad Keller (6-5) took his first loss in seven starts, permitting five runs on eight hits and four walks. The big right-hander hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since April 20.

REDS 7, BREWERS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and Cincinnati stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.

Gutierrez (2-1) allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in his second straight win.

Cincinnati backed its rookie pitcher with five runs in the first two innings. Stephenson doubled home Jesse Winker in the first, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the second.

Stephenson made it 7-1 with a two-run double off Eric Lauer in the fourth, driving in Winker and Castellanos.

MARINERS 9, TIGERS 6, 11 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) – Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead Seattle over Detroit.

Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching well over the left-field fence to make the catch, then threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

After both teams scored one run in the 10th, Fraley gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead with a one-out RBI single in the 11th.

Daniel Norris (0-2) took the loss. Robbie Grossman and Jake Rogers homered for Detroit.

JT Chargois (1-0) won after throwing a run-scoring wild pitch in the 10th.

ROCKIES 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) – Raimel Tapia hit two doubles, singled and scored twice, and Colorado earned a rare road victory over Miami, handing Bud Black his 300th win as Rockies manager.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road – compared to 20-14 at Coors field.

Winning pitcher Austin Gomber (5-5) allowed one run in five innings. The left-hander scattered five hits and struck out eight on 84 pitches. Daniel Bard got his eighth save in 11 opportunities

Miami starter Braxton Garrett was lifted after four innings. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Garrett (0-1) allowed two runs, five hits, struck out three and walked three.

NATIONALS 9, RAYS 7, 11 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Starlin Castro drove in a run with a double during a two-run 11th inning and Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Castro opened the 11th with his hit against Diego Castillo (2-3) and came home on a sacrifice fly by Josh Harrison to make it 9-7.

Tanner Rainey had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the inning and escaped for his first save.

Ryan Zimmerman had his 27th career multihomer game and Juan Soto also went deep for the Nationals, who had lost 9 of 12.

Tampa Bay rookie Taylor Walls hit his first big league homer and Joey Wendle connected on his first pinch-hit home run.

CARDINALS 8, INDIANS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O’Neill homered twice and St. Louis snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland.

O’Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh against Trevor Stephan.

Matt Carpenter drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer for the Cardinals, who won for just the second time in 10 games.

Wainwright (4-5) won for the second time in five starts, striking out six and walking none.

J.C. Mejia (1-1), making his second big league start, took the loss.

DODGERS 2, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Justin Turner hit two home runs and Los Angeles got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen in a victory over Pittsburgh in a game delayed 70 minutes at the start due to rain.

Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors’ bullpen in center field in the first inning to open the scoring. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field for his 11th multi-homer game.

The Dodgers have won 12 straight games against Pittsburgh dating to 2018.

Five relievers blanked the Pirates after starter Tony Gonsolin failed to make it through the second inning of his season debut. Victor Gonzalez (3-0) followed Gonsolin and pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings for the win. Kenley Jansen got four outs for his 14th save.

Tyler Anderson (3-6) pitched well but lost for the fourth time in his last five decisions. He allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and Toronto took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox.

Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second inning. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong start by Chicago’s Lance Lynn.

Toronto scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on two more in the ninth.

Tyler Chatwood (1-2) got the win. Aaron Bummer (0-4) took the loss.

