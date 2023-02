BERLIN (AP)American forward Jordan Pefok scored late to shoot Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.

Pefok came on as a substitute for opening goal-scorer Kevin Behrens in the 79th minute. Five minutes later he scored the winner to lift Union two points clear of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It was Pefok’s first goal since September.

Dortmund routed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 to move to third behind Bayern on goal difference.

Bayern visits Wolfsburg on Sunday when the 10-time defending champion can reclaim first place.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hertha Berlin 3-0, Cologne drew with Leipzig 0-0, and Bochum defeated Hoffenheim 5-2.

Borussia Monchengladbach hosted last-placed Schalke late.

—

