Pelé to remain in hospital for “a few days” for exams

SAO PAULO (AP)Brazilian soccer great Pele said Thursday he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo ”for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor.

The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pele was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.

Pele said on Instagram he has been ”having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.

”I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think?” he wrote, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist. ”Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!”

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

