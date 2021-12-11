Pember leads UNC Asheville past W. Carolina 73-72

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift UNC Asheville to a 73-72 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

LJ Thorpe had 19 points and seven rebounds for UNC Asheville (6-4). Tajion Jones added 12 points.

Western Carolina hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Jamon Battle missed two free throws with a second to go but Western Carolina couldn’t get off a final shot.

Nick Robinson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (6-5). Joe Petrakis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright had 10 points and nine rebounds.

