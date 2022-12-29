ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember had 12 points in UNC Asheville’s 62-58 victory against Radford on Thursday night.

Pember had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-5). Caleb Burgess added 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five assists. Nicholas McMullen finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Highlanders (6-8) were led by DaQuan Smith, who recorded 14 points. Madiaw Niang added nine points and nine rebounds for Radford. In addition, Bryan Antoine had nine points.

