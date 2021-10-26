Penalties for Chelsea, smoother for Arsenal to win in cup

LONDON (AP)Chelsea advanced in the League Cup thanks to its third penalty shootout success of the season. Arsenal had a smother path into the quarterfinals.

Reece James netted the penalty that sealed Chelsea’s 4-3 victory against Southampton in the shootout at Stamford Bridge. The game was tied 1-1 through 90 minutes on Tuesday after Kai Havertz’s header for Chelsea just before halftime was canceled out by Che Adams’ tap-in two minutes into the second half.

But Southampton saw Theo Walcott’s penalty saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Will Smallbone shoot over, while visiting goalkeeper Fraser Forster denied only Mason Mount.

Thomas Tuchel’s Premier League leaders had reached the fourth round by beating Aston Villa on penalties, having also started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup in a shootout against Villarreal in August.

There was another all-Premier League encounter in London at Emirates Stadium where Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0.

Calum Chambers put Arsenal in front with his first touch after replacing the injured Benjamin White, heading in a knock back from Nicolas Pepe in the 55th minute. It was the defender’s first goal since 2019.

Eddie Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, doubled Arsenal’s advantage. He latched onto a weak defensive header from Liam Cooper, rounded goalkeeper Illan Meslier and came close to missing a tap-in before being able to celebrate.

Arsenal has now won six of its last eight games in all competitions and is unbeaten since August but is 10th in the Premier League.

There will be a third-division team in the last eight after Sunderland beat second-tier Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on penalties after the game at Loftus Road in west London ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The quarterfinal lineup will be completed Wednesday when Manchester City continues its bid for a fifth straight League Cup against West Ham, Burnley hosts Tottenham, Leicester plays Brighton, Liverpool faces second-tier club Preston, and Brentford visits Stoke.

