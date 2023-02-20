PITTSBURGH (AP)Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Jarry, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury.

The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.

”We’re anxious to get (Jarry) back in the net,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. ”He’s feeling good, he’s feeling strong.”

Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn’t play.

Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.

