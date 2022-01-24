Penguins rally to beat Jets 3-2 in SO

PITTSBURGH (AP)Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the road-weary Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday.

The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five.

Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck had 36 saves. The Jets finished 3-3-2 on an eight-game, three-week trip that began on Jan. 2 and included games in three different time zones.

SENATORS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as Ottawa ended a three-game losing streak.

Artem Zub and Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14 after going 0-2-1 in four games in between.

Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzilikins had 31 saves. The Blue Jackets lost for the third time in four games overall, and third straight at home.

KINGS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift Los Angeles.

Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip.

Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves.

KRAKEN 5, PANTHERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and expansion Seattle beat league-leading Florida for the second time this season.

Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during the Kraken’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. Seattle won for the third time in four games.

Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, which entered the night tied with Tampa Bay for the most points in the NHL. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves, but saw his five-game win streak in net come to an end.

BLUES 3, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and St. Louis beat undermanned Vancouver.

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists. Ville Husso stopped 38 shots and has a .963 save-percentage in his last five games.

Tanner Pearson had a goal for the Canucks, who have six players and two assistant coaches in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Michael DiPietro had 14 saves in his season debut for Vancouver, becoming the fourth goalie to play for the team this season.