BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Dylan Penn had 23 points in Vermont’s 84-57 victory over NJIT on Saturday night in a quarterfinal game of the America East Conference Tournament.

Penn also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (21-10). Aaron Deloney was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 16 points. Matt Veretto recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the 12th straight win for the Catamounts.

Kevin Osawe finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Highlanders (7-23). NJIT also got 14 points and three blocks from Kjell de Graaf. In addition, Mekhi Gray finished with six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.