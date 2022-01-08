Pepper carries UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Elijah Pepper had 23 points as UC Davis beat UC San Diego 78-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller added 22 points for the Aggies.

Christian Anigwe had 13 points for UC Davis (7-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Ezra Manjon added 10 points.

Toni Rocak had 16 points for the Tritons (8-7, 2-2). Jake Killingsworth added 15 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51