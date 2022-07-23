HAMBURG, Germany (AP)American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days.

The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2.

It was Pera’s 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.

Kontaveit was playing in her 16th career final and her first since February in Doha. She had been going for her seventh singles title in the final against Pera.

But Pera avenged her loss to Kontaveit in their only previous meeting in June in the first round at Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fellow youngster Lorenzo Musetti booked their places in the men’s final by winning their semifinals later Saturday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed over Alex Molcan 7-6 (2), 6-1 and the 20-year-old Musetti defeated Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Alcaraz aims to improve his 5-0 record in finals and can win his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

Musetti is bidding for his first title in Sunday’s final.

