GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Outfielder David Peralta finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who reached one-year deals with pitchers Jimmy Nelson for $1.2 million and Alex Reyes for $1.1 million.

Reyes’ agreement includes a club option for 2024 along with escalators and bonuses that could make the deal worth $10 million over two seasons. Peralta can earn up $1.5 million in roster bonuses and Nelson up to $4 million in performance bonuses.

Pitchers Walker Buehler, J.P. Feyereisen and Blake Treinen were transferred to the 60-day injured list to open roster spots.

Peralta joins the Dodgers after splitting last season with Arizona and Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old left-handed hitter batted .251 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 134 games. He began last season with the Diamondbacks and was traded to the Rays for minor league catcher Christian Cerda.

Reyes missed last season with a right shoulder injury after going 10-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 95 strikeouts with St. Louis in 2021, when he was an All-Star.

He gets a $1 million salary this year and the Dodgers have a $3 million option for 2024 with a $100,000 buyout. The option price would escalate by $1 million for relief appearances this year: $300,000 each for 15 and 20, and $400,000 for 25.

Reyes can earn $1 million in performance bonuses this year for relief appearances: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30,

If the 2024 option is exercised, he could earn $1 million in roster bonuses: $500,000 each for 60 and 120 days on the active roster. He also could earn $3 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65 relief appearances, $250,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished, and $500,000 each for 50 and 55 games finished.

Nelson had a $700,000 salary last year, when he missed the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Los Angeles declined a $1.1 million option.

He appeared in 28 games for the Dodgers in 2021, going 1-2 with a 1.86 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 29 innings. He’s been with the Dodgers since 2020.

Nelson could earn $2 million in performance bonuses based on relief appearances of three innings or less: $300,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50, and $400,000 apiece for 55 and 60.

He could earn $4 million for a points system in which he accrues one point for each start of relief appearance of 3 1/3 innings or more: $250,000 each for 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 points, and $500,000 apiece for 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30.

