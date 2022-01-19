Pérez not on El Salvador roster for World Cup qualifier

Former American forward Joshua Perez was not on the roster of the El Salvador team coached by his uncle, Hugo Perez

Former American forward Joshua Perez was not on the roster of the El Salvador team coached by his uncle, Hugo Perez, for training in Indianapolis ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States.

Perez was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams on the U.S. team at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup and switched affiliation to play for El Salvador. He was a 74th-minute substitute in September when El Salvador tied the Americans 0-0 in its opener.

All 11 of El Salvador’s starters in that match were on the 23-man roster announced Wednesday for training ahead of the Jan. 27 game at Columbus, Ohio.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Kevin Carabantes (FAS), Mario Gonzalez (Alianza)

Defenders: Roberto Dominguez (Chalatenango), Alexander Larin (Comunicaciones, Guatemala), Ronald Rodriguez (Aguila), Bryan Tamacas (Alianza), Eduardo Vigil (Firpo), Romulo Villalobos (Municipal Limeno), Eriq Zavaleta (Toronto, Canada)

Midfielders: Eric Calvillo (El Paso, U.S.), Darwin Ceren (Houston, U.S.), Enrico Duenas (Vitesse, Netherlands), Bryan Landaverde (FAS), Christian Martinez (San Carlos, Costa Rica), Marvin Monterroza (Alianza), Narciso Orellana (Alianza), Kevin Reyes (FAS), Alex Roldan (Seattle, U.S.)

Forwards: Nelson Bonilla (Port, Thailand), Cristian Gil (Metapan), Jairo Henriquez (Aguila), Walmer Martinez (Monterey Bay, U.S.), Joaquin Rivas (Tulsa, U.S.)

