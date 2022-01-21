Perez scores 32 to carry Manhattan over Siena 75-68

NEW YORK (AP)Jose Perez scored 32 points and Manhattan defeated Siena 75-68 on Friday night.

Perez hit all 11 of his free throw attempts. He added six assists.

Ant Nelson had 13 points for Manhattan (10-5, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 12 points. Elijah Buchanan had eight rebounds.

Anthony Gaines had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Saints (6-7, 3-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nick Hopkins added 14 points. Colby Rogers had 11 points.

The Jaspers improve to 2-0 against the Saints this season. Manhattan defeated Siena 77-72 on Dec. 3.

