WASHINGTON (AP)Javonte Perkins scored 27 points as Saint Louis beat George Washington 81-74 on Saturday night.

Perkins also contributed six rebounds for the Billikens (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Pickett shot 7 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free throw line to add 24 points. Gibson Jimerson was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Colonials (8-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Maximus Edwards, who finished with 24 points. George Washington also got 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals from Brendan Adams. James Bishop also had 14 points and six assists.

Perkins scored 11 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 39-36. Pickett’s 17-point second half helped Saint Louis close out the seven-point victory.

NEXT UP

Saint Louis’ next game is Wednesday against Loyola Chicago on the road. George Washington visits George Mason on Monday.

