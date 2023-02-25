BALTIMORE (AP)Deon Perry scored 22 points and Dave Brown added five in the overtime as Loyola (MD) took down American 83-77 on Saturday night.

Perry was 6 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Greyhounds (12-19, 7-11 Patriot League). Kenny Jones scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance). Alonso Faure recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Eagles (15-14, 7-11) were led in scoring by Matt Rogers, who finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. Elijah Stephens added 16 points and five assists for American. Colin Smalls also had 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Eagles’ sixth in a row.

Jones scored 12 points in the first half and Loyola (MD) went into halftime trailing 33-31. Loyola (MD) outscored American by two points in the second half. Faure led the way with 12 second-half points.

