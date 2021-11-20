Perry carries Stetson past Lamar 60-59

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Rob Perry recorded 19 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 3.0 seconds left, and 11 rebounds to lead Stetson to a 60-59 win over Lamar on Friday night.

Christiaan Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds for Stetson (2-2).

Jordyn Adams had 15 points for the Cardinals (1-3). Davion Buster added 11 points. Lincoln Smith had eight rebounds.

