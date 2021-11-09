Perry lifts Stetson over Florida Memorial 74-67

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Rob Perry scored 25 points as Stetson defeated Florida Memorial 74-67 on Tuesday night. Chase Johnston added 20 points for the Hatters.

Perry shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Stephan Swenson had seven assists and six steals for Stetson (1-0).

Corey Benton had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Brent Holcombe added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51