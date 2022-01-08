Perry lifts Stetson over North Florida 68-66 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Rob Perry had 22 points and Chase Johnston hit a 3-pointer time expired as Stetson narrowly beat North Florida 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Chase Johnston had 12 points for Stetson (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mahamadou Diawara grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Perry and the Hatters called timeout with 1.9 seconds left. Johnston caught the inbounds pass from the baseline on the left wing, pump-faked a defender and drilled a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.

North Florida’s Carter Hendricksen hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime with 3:54 to play. Johnston answered with a jumper 17 seconds later but neither team scored again – combining to go 0 for 9 from the field with two turnovers – until Johnston’s winner.

Jose Placer had 21 points for the Ospreys (4-11, 0-2). Carter Hendricksen added 11 points and three blocks. Jadyn Parker had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Perry made two free throws to make it 63-all with 1.2 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force overtime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51