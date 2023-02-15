NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Rob Perry scored 25 points to help Murray State defeat Illinois State 76-75 on Wednesday night.

Perry added six rebounds for the Racers (14-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field. Quincy Anderson recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Seneca Knight led the Redbirds (10-18, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Lewis added 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Illinois State. In addition, Darius Burford had 18 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.