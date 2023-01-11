LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Deon Perry’s 22 points helped Loyola (MD) defeat Bucknell 67-57 on Wednesday night.

Perry was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (6-12, 1-4 Patriot League). Chris Kuzemka scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jaylin Andrews was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Xander Rice led the Bison (7-11, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Andre Screen added 12 points and two blocks for Bucknell. Jack Forrest also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Bison’s seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Loyola (MD) hosts Navy while Bucknell visits Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.