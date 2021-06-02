Person familiar with situation tells AP that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final basketball season in 2021-22

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Person familiar with situation tells AP that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final basketball season in 2021-22.

