Petcash scores 21, Binghamton beats D-III Hartwick 110-41

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Dan Petcash had 21 points as Binghamton rolled past Hartwick 110-41 on Sunday.

Bryce Beamer had 13 points for Binghamton (2-3). Ogheneyole Akuwovo, Tyler Bertram and Hakon Hjalmarsson added 11 points apiece. Thirteen players scored for Binghamton.

Anthony Girard had 15 points for the Division III Hawks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

