CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)John Pettway had a season-high 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Austin Peay 73-69 on Saturday.

Jr. Clay had 16 points for Tennessee Tech (9-19, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had seven assists.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for the Governors (10-16, 6-10). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 12 points. Cameron Copeland had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Governors. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Jan. 29.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com