Pfriem lifts Bellarmine over E. Kentucky 66-61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Alec Pfriem had a career-high 23 points as Bellarmine narrowly beat Eastern Kentucky 66-61 on Saturday night. CJ Fleming added 22 points for the Knights.

Pfriem shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Curt Hopf had 15 points for Bellarmine (7-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Dylan Penn, whose 16 points per game entering the matchup led the Knights, failed to make a shot (0 of 7). He also had nine turnovers but only six assists.

Jannson Williams had 15 points for the Colonels (8-8, 0-2). Curt Lewis added 12 points. Russhard Cruickshank had 11 points.

