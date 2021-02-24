PGA Tour gets early Florida start

Site: Bradenton, Florida.

Course: The Concession GC. Yardage: 7,474. Par: 72.

Prize money: $10.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.82 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Patrick Reed.

Last WGC: Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Notes: This World Golf Championship has been held in Mexico City since 2017. It was moved to Florida with a one-time title sponsor because of COVID-19 circumstances in Mexico. … The Concession is the ninth course to host this WGC. That includes Bellerive, where the tournament was canceled in 2001 because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. … Tiger Woods is not playing as he recovers from a fifth back surgery. This is the first time neither Woods nor Phil Mickelson is in this WGC event since it began in Spain in 1999. … Woods (50) and Paul Casey (18) are the only players from the top 50 not playing. … Dustin Johnson is the only player to have won all four of the WGCs. … The last WGC held in Florida was at Doral and won by Adam Scott. … Woods is a six-time winner of this WGC, with all six of his victories coming on different courses in Spain, Atlanta, Ireland, San Francisco, London and Miami. … For qualified European Tour members, this is the only tournament in a four-week stretch. … The Concession was designed by Jack Nicklaus with input from Tony Jacklin. It was named after the 1969 Ryder Cup moment when Nicklaus conceded a short putt to Jacklin on the final hole that allowed the matches to end in a tie.

Next WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play on March 24-28 in Austin, Texas.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/