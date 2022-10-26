Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Site: Southampton, Bermuda.

Course: Port Royal GC. Yardage: 6,828. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,170,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert.

FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Notes: Lucas Herbert of Australia is not returning to defend his title. … The field features only one player from the top 50 in the world ranking, Seamus Power of Ireland. … Adrian Meronk of Poland, a winner on the European tour this year, is playing on the commissioner’s international exemption. … Willie Mack, who won the Advocates Professional Golf Association event in Bermuda earlier this month, received a sponsor exemption. Mack also made it through the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying, meaning he will have status on the Korn Ferry next year. He has made the cut twice on the PGA Tour. … Luke Donald, the Ryder Cup captain for Europe, is in the field. It will be his first PGA Tour event of the season. He has played three times in Europe. … The tournament originally was an opposite-field event during the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Since the pandemic, it has been a standalone event, meaning the winner has received an invitation to the Masters.

Next week: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/