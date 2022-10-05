Shriners Children’s Open

Site: Las Vegas

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1,440,000

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sungjae Im.

FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes.

Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take off the final three months of the year as he did a year ago. … Cantlay has a victory two runner-up finishes and a tie for eighth in his four appearances at TPC Summerlin. … The field has four of the top 25 players in the world, not as strong as the last two years when the CJ Cup of South Korea had moved to Las Vegas and was the week after. … The field features six players from the International team at the Presidents Cup, including defending champion Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim. Cantlay and Max Homa are playing from the U.S. team. … Garrick Higgo, who finished third last week, spent two semesters at UNLV before going home to South Africa to turn pro. He still has a UNLV cover on his yardage book. … Rickie Fowler is playing. He started the season with a tie for sixth in the Fortinet Championship. … Alex Noren was runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Links last week and has flown eight time zones to play in Las Vegas.

Next week: Zozo Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/