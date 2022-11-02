World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Course: El Camaleon GC. Yardage: 7,017. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,476,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.

FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley.

Last week: Seamus Power won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Notes: Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa give Mayakoba a strong look for the autumn schedule. The field now features two of the top 10, four of the top 20 and 12 of the top 50 in the world ranking. … Mayakoba has lost its two biggest Mexican players in Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, suspended for signing on with LIV Golf. … Mexican players given exemptions include Jose de Jesus Rodriguez and Isidro Benitez. … Matt Wallace of England is in the field after playing last week in Portugal to lock up his European tour card. … Five players who finished in the top 10 a year ago at Mayakoba are now with LIV Golf. … The wedding of Justin Thomas this week has cost the tournament a few players who have a history of playing. That includes Thomas, who finished third last year. … Travis Vick, who helped lead Texas to the NCAA title last year, is playing on a sponsor exemption.

Next week: Cadence Bank Houston Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/