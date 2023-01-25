FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego

Course: Torrey Pines GC — South Course (Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72.) and North Course (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72.)

Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS); Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30-8 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Luke List.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won The American Express.

Notes: The tournament starts Wednesday and ends on Saturday to avoid the NFL conference championship games. … CBS Sports begins its PGA Tour broadcast schedule with a Saturday prime-time finish. … The field features four of the top 10 in the world with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. … Michael Herrera is playing as part of the Farmers Insurance exemption awarded to an Advocated Professional Golf Association tour player. … Ryan Brehm and Sungjae Im are in the field. They are the only players who have not missed a tournament this year. … Among those getting an exemption are Taiga Semikawa of Japan for the third straight week. He won twice as an amateur on the Japan Golf Tour before turning pro. … This is the 10-year anniversary of Tiger Woods winning the tournament for the seventh time. … The APGA Tour will stage its tournament on Sunday on the South Course.

Next week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/