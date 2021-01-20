PGA Tour shifts from Hawaii to California

Reaction to the death of one-time home run king Hank Aaron. He died Friday at the age of 86:

''Not long ago, he and I were walking the streets of Washington, D.C, together and talking about how we've been the best of friends for more than 60 years. Then Hank said: `Who would have ever thought all those years ago that a black kid from Mobile, Alabama, would break Babe Ruth's home run record and a Jewish kid from Milwaukee would become the commissioner of baseball?' Aaron was beloved by his teammates and by his fans. He was a true Hall of Famer in every way.'' - Former Commissioner Bud Selig