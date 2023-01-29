MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.

Emily Kiser was one of three players with eight points and had 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference).

Alanna Micheaux scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-12, 2-8) and Amaya Battle added 10. The Gophers were 2 of 10 behind the arc and shot 30.5% overall (18 of 59) while going 3 of 6 from the foul line and committing 21 turnovers.

Michigan held the Golden Gophers to 30% shooting and just one free throw while forcing 10 turnovers in the first half.

Brown reached her milestone with a three-point play at 1:28 of the first quarter that put the Wolverines up 15-9. She had two more baskets and they led 19-11 at the end of the quarter. The former Nebraska player was the fourth-fastest player among the 30 Wolverines to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Michigan had a 6-0 run to go up 12 and a five-run to make it 34-20 late in the second quarter.

The Wolverines made three 3s and 9 of 18 shots overall while Minnesota was 3 of 15 for a 27-7 advantage in the third quarter. Phelia had seven points in a 17-0 run that turned into a 23-2 closing surge for a 61-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Michigan is home against No. 22 Illinois on Thursday, No. 6 Indiana visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

