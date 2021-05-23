Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP)Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51