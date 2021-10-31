Philadelphia beats Cincinnati 2-0, moves into 2nd in East

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference.

Gazdag scored in 11th minute when Olivier Mbaizo’s shot skimmed of his head. Aaronson connected in the 53rd minute to help the Union (14-8-11) win their fifth straight home match, a team-record fourth without allowing a goal.

Andre Blake made two saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Cincinnati (4-21-8) has lost five of six meetings with Philadelphia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51